Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:28 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

McDonald’s on Milpas Street Plans Grand Reopening

The remodeled restaurant includes a mosaic mural created by Franklin Elementary students

By Jessica Trumble | April 2, 2010 | 2:52 p.m.

The newly remodeled McDonald’s restaurant at 29 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara will host a grand opening celebration April 9-11.

The million-dollar remodel of the restaurant includes state-of-the art equipment and a modern lobby with comfortable seating and flat-panel televisions. The restaurant also includes many sustainable features, including floor tile made from recycled materials in the lobby, water-saving devices, energy-efficient equipment and recycling bins for customer use.

The McDonald’s on Milpas Street first opened in 1970 by Herb Peterson, a local legend known for his invention of the Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich.

The hallmark of the Milpas Street McDonald’s restaurant is a colorful, 13-foot-long mosaic mural created by Franklin Elementary School students. Art teacher Shannon McCain Jaffe and guest mosaicist Betsy Gallery directed the project, which began last November.

The weekend schedule of events will kick off with a special ribbon-cutting and mural dedication event at 11 a.m. April 9. Attendees will include Mayor Helene Schneider, City Council members, students and staff from Franklin Elementary, and the master of ceremonies — Ronald McDonald

The grand-reopening celebration will also include:

» Food specials all weekend, including 29-cent hamburgers and 39-cent cheeseburgers (except during breakfast hours)

» Ronald McDonald’s Magical Shows on April 10 at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The 1 p.m. Go Active show will include players from the Santa Barbara High School soccer team

» Giveaways and registration to win prizes, including an Electra Cruiser bicycle, Trikke scooters an iPod and more!

— Jessica Trumble represents Central Coast McDonald’s.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 