McDonald’s on Milpas Street Plans Grand Reopening

The newly remodeled McDonald’s restaurant at 29 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara will host a grand opening celebration April 9-11.

The million-dollar remodel of the restaurant includes state-of-the art equipment and a modern lobby with comfortable seating and flat-panel televisions. The restaurant also includes many sustainable features, including floor tile made from recycled materials in the lobby, water-saving devices, energy-efficient equipment and recycling bins for customer use.

The McDonald’s on Milpas Street first opened in 1970 by Herb Peterson, a local legend known for his invention of the Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich.

The hallmark of the Milpas Street McDonald’s restaurant is a colorful, 13-foot-long mosaic mural created by Franklin Elementary School students. Art teacher Shannon McCain Jaffe and guest mosaicist Betsy Gallery directed the project, which began last November.

The weekend schedule of events will kick off with a special ribbon-cutting and mural dedication event at 11 a.m. April 9. Attendees will include Mayor Helene Schneider, City Council members, students and staff from Franklin Elementary, and the master of ceremonies — Ronald McDonald.



The grand-reopening celebration will also include:

» Food specials all weekend, including 29-cent hamburgers and 39-cent cheeseburgers (except during breakfast hours)

» Ronald McDonald’s Magical Shows on April 10 at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The 1 p.m. Go Active show will include players from the Santa Barbara High School soccer team

» Giveaways and registration to win prizes, including an Electra Cruiser bicycle, Trikke scooters an iPod and more!

— Jessica Trumble represents Central Coast McDonald’s.