Museum Selects Winners of Community Photo Contest

Six entries earn top honors, but 142 of the 700 submissions will be on display through May 2

By Easter Moorman | April 2, 2010 | 7:43 p.m.

Nearly 700 photographs were submitted for the first community-based Photo Contest and Exhibition at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. The theme focused on the museum’s mission: “Inspiring a thirst for discovery and a passion for the natural world.”

Artists were encouraged to submit any original images they felt embodied the museum’s mission. The photographs were judged on creativity, technical skill and interpretation of the theme.

“All the photographs were eye-catching and interesting, and many showed great technical skill,” said Simon Allen, the museum’s exhibits manager. “Selecting the winners was even more difficult since nature offers a wide range of subjects.”

Through a jury process, six winners were chosen (three adults and three children), and 142 photographs were selected to be on exhibit in Luria Hall at the museum from April 2 through May 2.

The winners are:

Adults

» First Place: Jeffrey Sipress, “The High Sierra”

» Second Place: Alan Penner,  “Antelope Canyon”

» Third Place: Stuart Wilson, “Male Ceanothus Moth”

Children

» First Place: Tyler Gilbert, “Droplet, A Touch of Purple”

» Second Place: Nathalie Mitchell, “Snow Flock”

» Third Place: Emolani Artiss, “Pelican Close Up”

— Easter Moorman is the marketing and public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

