Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:31 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Hosts Western Collegiate Model United Nations

More than 160 students are gathering to address world issues

By Karen Sophiea | April 2, 2010 | 7:59 p.m.

While many students are enjoying their spring break relaxing in shorts and bathing suits, more than 160 students are at SBCC wearing business suits and addressing world issues, including facilitating peace in Iraq, controlling greenhouse gas emissions and feeding 9 billion people.

The 18th annual Western Collegiate Model United Nations Conference began Thursday with an opening by Thomas Tighe, CEO of Direct Relief International, and will conclude Saturday evening with a Closing Plenary session.

Students participate on five formal committees along with a running simulation of the International Criminal Court focusing on the trial of an alleged human trafficker in Cambodia.

Richard Falk, U.N. Human Rights Council’s Special Rapporteur for Palestine, spoke on “The Quest for Justice in the Middle East: U.N. Constraints and Contributions.”

“It is great to see the future leaders of the world come together, taking time away from their school, work and social lives, in this academic forum to exchange ideas and insights into the world in which they live,” Dr. Peter Haslund said.

The Western Collegiate Model U.N. simulates an actual U.N. session, giving students the opportunity to be part of the world of debate, discussion and diplomacy. Delegates prepare draft resolutions, plot strategy and negotiate with adversaries.

The event is sponsored by the UNA-USA Southern California Division, the UNA of Santa Barbara, the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, and Global & International Studies program of SBCC.

— Karen Sophiea is a marketing director for SBCC.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 