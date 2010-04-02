SBCC Hosts Western Collegiate Model United Nations

More than 160 students are gathering to address world issues

While many students are enjoying their spring break relaxing in shorts and bathing suits, more than 160 students are at SBCC wearing business suits and addressing world issues, including facilitating peace in Iraq, controlling greenhouse gas emissions and feeding 9 billion people.

The 18th annual Western Collegiate Model United Nations Conference began Thursday with an opening by Thomas Tighe, CEO of Direct Relief International, and will conclude Saturday evening with a Closing Plenary session.

Students participate on five formal committees along with a running simulation of the International Criminal Court focusing on the trial of an alleged human trafficker in Cambodia.

Richard Falk, U.N. Human Rights Council’s Special Rapporteur for Palestine, spoke on “The Quest for Justice in the Middle East: U.N. Constraints and Contributions.”

“It is great to see the future leaders of the world come together, taking time away from their school, work and social lives, in this academic forum to exchange ideas and insights into the world in which they live,” Dr. Peter Haslund said.

The Western Collegiate Model U.N. simulates an actual U.N. session, giving students the opportunity to be part of the world of debate, discussion and diplomacy. Delegates prepare draft resolutions, plot strategy and negotiate with adversaries.

The event is sponsored by the UNA-USA Southern California Division, the UNA of Santa Barbara, the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, and Global & International Studies program of SBCC.

— Karen Sophiea is a marketing director for SBCC.