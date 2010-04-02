Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:34 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Conference to Examine Solutions to Climate Change

The April 9 event will bring together students, activists, and business and government leaders

By Deirdre O'Shea | April 2, 2010 | 7:20 p.m.

Among the thousands of participants at last December’s Copenhagen Climate Change Conference were 23 student members of UCSB’s Environmental Affairs Board. Inspired by what they saw and learned in Copenhagen, the students are organizing a conference that will bring together fellow students, faculty, local environmental activists, government officials and business executives to look at ways of bringing change to the community and building a greener future.

The conference, “Our Planet, Our Problem: Approaches to a Climate Solution,” will be April 9 at UCSB’s Corwin Pavilion. It’s free and open to the public.

“While in Copenhagen, we noticed a troubling disconnect between the political, business and grassroots agendas presented during the negotiations,” said Nick Allen, co-chair of the Associated Students Environmental Affairs Board. “This inspired us to bring these voices together on our campus to begin to formulate a more unified solution.”

The daylong conference will present three panel discussions focusing on the respective roles of activism, business and public policy in motivating students and the wider community to find effective solutions to climate change. Notable panelists include Mary Nichols, chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board, and state Sen. Fran Pavley, author of California’s Climate Solution Act.

The panel on business and the green economy, organized in conjunction with the UCSB Institute for Energy Efficiency, will feature the heads of traditional and alternative energy companies: John Fielder, president of Southern California Edison; Jim Dehlsen, executive chairman of Clipper Windpower; and Brent Constantz, CEO of the Calera Corp.

The role of grassroots and community activism will be the focus of a panel featuring Jason Mark, co-author of Building the Green Economy: Success Stories from the Grassroots, and 15-year-old Alec Loorz, founder of Kids vs. Global Warmings. A Ventura native, Loorz tours the country educating and encouraging youths to speak out for climate solutions. Also taking part will be Dave Davis of the Santa Barbara Community Environmental Council.

“This largely student-organized event is an example of the passion young people have for addressing climate change in every sector of society,” environmental studies and Bren School professor Robert Wilkinson said. “By bringing new perspectives to the Santa Barbara community, the conference provides an invaluable educational opportunity.”

“The Environmental Affairs Board has a history of political action surrounding the issue of climate change,” added Violetta Muselli, Environmental Affairs Board co-chair. “Organizing a conference like this one empowers students to make real and positive changes to society.”

The students also plan to screen a film, Navigating Copenhagen, which they made themselves while attending the climate conference.

Click here for the conference’s full program for the conference.

— Deirdre O’Shea is the communications director for UCSB’s College of Letters & Science.

