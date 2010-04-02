Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:39 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

United Way Selects Charles Buckley as Community Service Champion of Month

He volunteers more than 30 hours a week with the Red Cross

By Matthew Weisner | April 2, 2010 | 3:20 p.m.

United Way of Santa Barbara County has selected Charles Buckley as the Community Service Champion for March for his outstanding service to the community.

As a volunteer, Buckley is responsible for the Disaster Services Human Resources system for the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter, which oversees national deployments for disaster volunteers. He enters new volunteers into the database and ensures that all contact information and training information is kept updated in the system.

During large national disasters, Buckley coordinates which volunteers can deploy to help out. He secures the necessary spots, ensures that volunteers understand what the commitment entails, and then prepares them and sends them out. Additionally, he helps run the HR component of local disaster responses, making sure volunteers are placed in appropriate jobs and that they fill out the necessary paperwork and are properly signed into the job.

Buckley’s house was destroyed in the Tea Fire, which inspired him to give back to the agency that had been the first to offer a helping hand to fire victims. He is a graduate of the Brooks Institute and volunteers at Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara in addition to Red Cross.

“Charles is one of the most dedicated people I’ve ever had the privilege of working with,” said Samantha Ezell, emergency services coordinator for the Red Cross. “He works over 30 hours a week, and any project Charles takes on is completed beyond expectations.”

“He is the definition of team player, and I can’t imagine the Red Cross without him,” she added.

Each month, a volunteer panel reviews nominations received and selects one outstanding volunteer or group of volunteers to receive the award. The winner is then presented with a plaque donated by sponsor Tri-Valley Trophies.

— Matthew Weisner is a volunteer coordinator for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

