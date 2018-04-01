Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 2:31 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Floatopia Fizzles with Drizzle, Stepped-Up Police Presence

Sheriff's deputies keep what's left of the party on Del Playa Drive and not on the beach below

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 3, 2011 | 2:16 a.m.

Floatopia, Isla Vista’s annual beach bacchanalia, failed to materialize Saturday as authorities blocked off access to the beach below Del Playa Drive and cold, drizzly weather put a damper on outdoor activity.

Other than a handful of Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and Isla Vista Foot Patrol officers positioned at strategic locations, it was a typical Saturday in Isla Vista — complete with small groups of residents walking around with beer.

The Santa Barbara County Parks Department closed Isla Vista beaches to the public this weekend for the second straight year to prevent Floatopia, which drew more than 10,000 partygoers in 2009 and led to 13 arrests, 78 citations for alcohol-related offenses and dozens of people hospitalized with alcohol poisoning, heat exposure and other injuries. In addition, the beach was littered with trash and debris from the all-day party.

While Floatopia is loosely tied to the start of UCSB’s spring quarter, officials are prepared to be back next weekend, just in case.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 