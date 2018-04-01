Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 

John Schnackenberg: Avocado Diplomacy Takes the Right Touch, and Location

Planting an avocado tree — or giving one — can help improve our community relations

By John Schnackenberg, Noozhawk Columnist | April 2, 2011 | 11:32 p.m.

Want to do yourself and everyone else in our community a favor? Plant an avocado tree. The tree will help remove excess carbon from the atmosphere, will be a source of a wonderful nutritious fruit to share and enjoy, and will give you shade and beauty as it grows into a mature tree. Use avocado diplomacy and give an avocado to spread good will and help the environment. Here’s how to properly select and plant an avocado tree and make the world a better place.

Varieties

There are many varieties of avocado but some of the most popular — and delicious — are Hass, Fuerte, Reed, Gwen, Pinkerton and Lamb-Hass. These varieties should be in stock or you should be able to order them from your local nursery professional.

Where to Plant

Selecting where to plant the tree is a very important consideration that people often overlook. An avocado tree does best if planted in an area that gets full sun, has well-drained soil, is protected from windy conditions, and is in a frost-free area.

With a little forethought and care, you may soon be producing avocados as tasty as these.
With a little forethought and care, you may soon be producing avocados as tasty as these. (California Avocado Commission photo)

* Drainage test: Dig a hole about 18 inches deep and fill it with water. If the water has not drained completely by the next day you may want to chose a different site or you may need to plant your tree on a mound: Click here for tips on how to “mound” avocado trees in areas of poor drainage. (Ignore the section on fungicide use.)

Rootstocks

All varieties of avocados are grafted on to a rootstock of some type. These rootstocks may have certain advantages such as a tolerance to disease or adverse growing conditions. Since Phytophthora root rot is a major problem in our area, ask your nursery representative if he or she has or can get you a tree that has a root rot-resistant rootstock such as Duke 7, Toro Canyon or Merensky (Dusa).

Selecting a Tree

Avocado trees are often available in several different sizes at your local nursery, but I recommend planting a healthy young tree is in a plastic sleeve or a container of 5 gallons or less. Trees that have been transplanted multiple times tend to be less healthy and more expensive.

When to Plant

Avocado trees can be planted any time of year but the best time to plant them is in spring while the soil is starting to warm. February, March and April are good months to plant. Whenever you plant them, it’s best to avoid planting during periods of frost or high temperatures.

How to Plant an Avocado Tree

First you will need the following for planting: the tree, a shovel, one or two bags of mulch, and 10 to 20 pounds of gypsum. If you have lot of gophers in your yard, you may consider a pre-made gopher wire basket to protect the tree’s roots while it’s getting established. Gophers can kill young unprotected trees.

1. Dig a hole about 15 inches deep or the depth of the tree’s root ball and two to three times the width of the pot or sleeve the tree came in. Gently tamp the dirt at the bottom of the hole to remove clumps or clods of soil. Make sure the hole is large enough to accommodate the gopher basket if needed. Place 1 to 2 inches of soil on top of the wire and tamp down the dirt to create a smooth air pocket-free area to place the root ball on.

2. Carry the tree to the hole with one hand under the tree supporting the roots and the other hand supporting the side of the container. This is very important to avoid damaging the tree.

3. Gently place the tree in the hole on firm soil to check for correct planting depth. The top of the tree’s soil line should be slightly above the native soil line (about ½ to 1 inch). If the tree is in a plastic sleeve without a bottom, cut the sleeve, being careful not to cut too deeply and damage the roots, and remove the plastic. If your tree came in a regular plastic pot, gently roll the pot on its side to separate the roots for the side of the pot. Then carefully remove the tree from the pot, taking care to keep the root ball intact, and gently place it in the hole.

4. Back fill the hole with moist native soil (amendment is not necessary and may damage the roots) and gently tamp the soil around the root ball with the shovel handle to remove air pockets. Make sure the upper surface of the root ball is not covered with dirt and use excess soil to build a raised basin around the tree to contain water. Evenly spread 10 to 20 pounds of gypsum around the base of the tree and gently water the tree, making sure to wet the top of the root ball. Fill and let the basin drain a few times to thoroughly wet the soil.

5. Finally cover the wetted area with a layer of mulch 2 to 3 inches deep keeping the mulch off the tree’s trunk.

6. Make sure to keep the tree well watered especially in its first year. For young trees this means 1 to 4 times per week depending on weather conditions. In extreme heat they may need to be watered daily.

That’s it! I hear many tales of unsuccessful avocado tree plantings, but with a little forethought and care that can be avoided.

— John Schnackenberg is owner of La Palta Orchard Care. Click here for more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.729.6873.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 