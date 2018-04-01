Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 2:29 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: Fitz and the Tantrums Play a Steaming Show at Velvet Jones

Soul performance packs 'em in for April Fools' Day concert

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributor | April 3, 2011 | 3:59 a.m.

Feeling more like a summer night in a South Florida nightclub, than a spring break show at Velvet Jones in Santa Barbara, Fitz and the Tantrums played a sweaty sold-out show on Friday, April Fools’ Day.

But it was no joke for elated fans packed against the steamy stage as they screamed and danced to the rhythms of this hot new group with a sound rooted in 1960s soul music.

Michael Fitzpatrick, who began writing soul music just a few years ago, exhibited a larger than life stage persona reminiscent of David Bowie or Fred Schneider of the B-52’s. His rock star antics and quirky vocal style were perfectly complemented by co-singer Noelle Scaggs, who brings a truly sultry soul singing style to the mix. Backed by a five piece group of masterful musicians, the band produces a retro sound full of jazz, funk, soul and gospel riffs, but with their own unique stamp in a modern mix.

The Los Angeles-based band has been on a fast track to success in the last two years, including the release of a hit EP, Songs for a Breakup, Vol.1, in 2009, and a full-length recording, Pickin Up the Pieces, in 2010. Since then the band has made numerous national television appearances, and its music has been incorporated in prime-time television shows.

The band had sweaty fans in Santa Barbara, clapping, singing and dancing for the entire 75-minute set in one of the most packed shows at Velvet Jones this year. The show was sponsored by New Noise, the Santa Barbara foundation dedicated to promoting independent music.

Click here for a slideshow of Paul Mann’s photos from the Fitz and the Tantrums performance.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 