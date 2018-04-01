Paul Mann: Fitz and the Tantrums Play a Steaming Show at Velvet Jones

Feeling more like a summer night in a South Florida nightclub, than a spring break show at Velvet Jones in Santa Barbara, Fitz and the Tantrums played a sweaty sold-out show on Friday, April Fools’ Day.

But it was no joke for elated fans packed against the steamy stage as they screamed and danced to the rhythms of this hot new group with a sound rooted in 1960s soul music.

Michael Fitzpatrick, who began writing soul music just a few years ago, exhibited a larger than life stage persona reminiscent of David Bowie or Fred Schneider of the B-52’s. His rock star antics and quirky vocal style were perfectly complemented by co-singer Noelle Scaggs, who brings a truly sultry soul singing style to the mix. Backed by a five piece group of masterful musicians, the band produces a retro sound full of jazz, funk, soul and gospel riffs, but with their own unique stamp in a modern mix.

The Los Angeles-based band has been on a fast track to success in the last two years, including the release of a hit EP, Songs for a Breakup, Vol.1, in 2009, and a full-length recording, Pickin Up the Pieces, in 2010. Since then the band has made numerous national television appearances, and its music has been incorporated in prime-time television shows.

The band had sweaty fans in Santa Barbara, clapping, singing and dancing for the entire 75-minute set in one of the most packed shows at Velvet Jones this year. The show was sponsored by New Noise, the Santa Barbara foundation dedicated to promoting independent music.

