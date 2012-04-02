Bicyclist Struck, Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver

Santa Maria police are asking for the public’s help in locating the hit-and-run driver who struck and fatally injured a bicyclist Sunday night.

The victim, whose identity was not released pending notification of relatives, was found lying in the roadway at about 8:35 p.m., in the 1300 block of South Depot Street, according to police Cpl. Robert Prescott.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and transported to Marian Medical Center, where he was declared dead several hours later.

Prescott said investigators have yet to identify the driver of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist. The only description given was a black SUV with chrome rims that was seen leaving the area, southbound with its lights off.

Officers asked that anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has any information on the hit-and-run vehicle or driver contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

