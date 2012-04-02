Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:32 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Business

Business Is Humming for Make It Work Inc.

Santa Barbara-based tech-service firm hits record number of customers and launches new fixed-price model

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | April 2, 2012 | 11:42 p.m.

Monday was a record day for Make It Work, Inc.

The Santa Barbara-based on-site tech service added more new customers than it ever has in its 10-year history, founder and CEO Eric Greenspan said Monday afternoon.

“We have more new customers already secured today than we’ve had in the last few years,” Greenspan told Noozhawk.

Make It Work sends technicians to fix and configure “anything that hums, beeps or clicks, from computers to iPods to home theaters.” It will now offer a fixed-price, per-service model rather than an hourly charge, the company announced Monday.

Make It Work technicians can set up customers’ computers, wireless networks and TVs for $99.99, and configure Bluetooth connections, sync iTunes and perform other add-on services for $35.

“We called our team and asked why are things going so well (today), and they said people are very responsive to the new model,” Greenspan said. “Our team is spending less time on the phone and getting more customers because customers know what it will cost and that there’s no nonsense.”

Greenspan’s original model was based on business-to-business transactions, and when more residents requested the service, he used the same structure.

But as Make It Work partners with more e-tailers and retailers such as Costco, and online business increases, fixed-prices just make more sense, Greenspan said.

“Many fixed-price models can be so convoluted and complicated, and when you try to understand the price it’s going to be a different story every time,” he said. “We’re trying to make it as simple, cost-effective and value-driven as possible.”

Most of the company’s revenue comes from installations and configurations.

“The more people buy, the more they need us,” Greenspan said.

While the company “basically ran flat” from 2008 to 2010, business recently has increased.

But last week’s news regarding Best Buy’s consolidation won’t help. Best Buy’s Geek Squad wasn’t a competitor; it brought Make It Work business, Greenspan said.

“I’m not happy about that. I’m concerned the industry in general is heading down a slippery slope like Circuit City,” he said. “I think the world is changing, and unless something big happens, I think this may be a beginning to an end.”   

Make It Work has other changes in the works as well, Greenspan added.

“Here we are with a new business model, and we’re on the cusp of some exciting news with some new partners,” he said.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 