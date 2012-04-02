Celebrate Santa Barbara’s 230th Birthday with SBTHP’s ‘Founding Day’

Celebrate Santa Barbara’s 230th birthday with “Founding Day” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St.

Step into the past and watch the Presidio come alive with Early California dance, pottery, archaeology, blacksmithing, adobe brick making and more!

This free birthday celebration for the community begins at noon with a re-enactment of the founding of the Santa Barbara Presidio in 1782, presented by Los Soldados de Cuera (soldiers of the Royal Presidio), followed by the announcement of Saint Barbara 2012 by Reina del Mar Parlor No. 126 of the Native Daughters of the Golden West.

Don’t miss an Early California dance performance by Las Fiesteras, led by Diana Replogle-Purinton. Following the ceremony, see on-site educational activities focused on the history and culture of early California.

Visit with costumed demonstrators and experience life in Santa Barbara during the late 1700s. Join potter Armando de la Rocha as he shares the art of pottery making, watch Moises Solis at the blacksmith station and learn about Chumash culture from Julie Tumamait. Observe native and introduced plants and learn how food was prepared in Early California.

After living history activities, enjoy a traditional Latin mass in the Presidio Chapel at 3 p.m. The service commemorates the original founding mass at the Presidio Chapel in 1782. The ceremony includes a raising of the flag followed by a service by Monsieur Yanek. The Rev. Andrew Garcia will be the officiant of the vespers. The Mass features performances by the Quire of Voyces, the Adelfos Ensemble and the Westmont College brass ensemble.

After learning about native and introduced plants in Early California, take some home to remember your visit to the Presidio. Visit the native plants and used book sale and support the Presidio Research Center and Presidio Gardens Project.

Used books for sale include a variety of hardbacks, paperbacks, fiction and non-fiction; SBTHP is collecting book donations through April 15. Books may be dropped off at the Presidio Visitor Center, 123 E. Canon Perdido St.



This project is funded in part by the Community Events & Festivals Program using funds provided by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission. Additional support provided by the Outhwaite Charitable Trust.

— Christa Clark Jones for the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.