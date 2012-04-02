Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:36 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Arts Commission Kicks Off New Community Arts Enrichment Grant Program

Applications for the first funding cycle are available now and due April 30

By Ginny Brush for the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission | April 2, 2012 | 10:26 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission has kicked off its new Community Arts Enrichment Grant Program.

CAE grant information and applications for the first funding cycle are available online by clicking here. Applications are due April 30 through an online submittal process.

Community Arts Enrichment grants are intended to support artists and arts and cultural organizations by funding projects and a variety of activities that enrich the lives of residents in communities throughout Santa Barbara County.

CAE funds may be used to support new or innovative projects and joint/collaborative efforts that leverage community resources, provide greater and more diverse participation in the arts, and integrate the arts into learning environments for children and young adults. Artists or arts organizations applying must be based in Santa Barbara County and provide services to Santa Barbara County residents.

The Arts Commission’s goal is that CAE grant funds will increase community engagement and leverage additional funding and community support. Grant proposals that build beneficial partnerships and collaborations to help eliminate current barriers to cultural activities — such as access to transportation, materials, artists, music and art instruction to rural youth and underserved communities — are encouraged.

The CAE grant program is the result of a partnership between the Arts Commission and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and its Education Outreach Committee. The $30,000 in funding support comes from 25 cents per ticket sold at every Bowl concert.

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, established in 1977, is a division of the county Community Services Department.  It serves as a regional arts agency linked to the California Arts Council through the State and Local Partnership Program (SLPP).

— Ginny Brush is executive director of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 