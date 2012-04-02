Arts Commission Kicks Off New Community Arts Enrichment Grant Program

Applications for the first funding cycle are available now and due April 30

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission has kicked off its new Community Arts Enrichment Grant Program.

CAE grant information and applications for the first funding cycle are available online by clicking here. Applications are due April 30 through an online submittal process.

Community Arts Enrichment grants are intended to support artists and arts and cultural organizations by funding projects and a variety of activities that enrich the lives of residents in communities throughout Santa Barbara County.

CAE funds may be used to support new or innovative projects and joint/collaborative efforts that leverage community resources, provide greater and more diverse participation in the arts, and integrate the arts into learning environments for children and young adults. Artists or arts organizations applying must be based in Santa Barbara County and provide services to Santa Barbara County residents.

The Arts Commission’s goal is that CAE grant funds will increase community engagement and leverage additional funding and community support. Grant proposals that build beneficial partnerships and collaborations to help eliminate current barriers to cultural activities — such as access to transportation, materials, artists, music and art instruction to rural youth and underserved communities — are encouraged.

The CAE grant program is the result of a partnership between the Arts Commission and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and its Education Outreach Committee. The $30,000 in funding support comes from 25 cents per ticket sold at every Bowl concert.

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, established in 1977, is a division of the county Community Services Department. It serves as a regional arts agency linked to the California Arts Council through the State and Local Partnership Program (SLPP).

— Ginny Brush is executive director of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.