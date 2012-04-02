Deckers Outdoor Corp. Wants Your Shoes for Soles4Souls

Don’t just chuck your old shoes — donate them! Local footwear company Deckers Outdoor Corp. is trying to take shoes from your closet this month in an effort to gather 10,000 pairs to donate to the global nonprofit Soles4Souls.

By donating new or used shoes starting Monday through April 25 at the Deckers headquarters in Goleta and partner locations, you can help people in need around the world, get a start on your spring cleaning efforts, and take a load off of the local landfill.

Why Donate?

Building on the success of last year’s effort, Deckers has set the goal of gathering 10,000 pairs of shoes to help Soles4Souls serve victims of natural disasters and prevent serious health conditions that can spread through unprotected feet. Shoe donations also help support micro-business efforts that work to eradicate poverty by providing impoverished people with a means to support themselves and their families.

How to Donate

Deckers will be hosting shoe donation bins at its headquarters in Goleta, in addition to partner locations. Simply drive by and drop off unwanted footwear, new or used. Deckers will take care of the rest.

Drop-Off Locations

» Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara

» Santa Barbara Zoo, 500 Niños Drive

» Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta Del Sol Road

» Ty Warner Sea Center, 211 Stearns Wharf

» REI, 321 Anacapa St.

» Yardi Systems, 430 S. Fairview Ave. in Goleta

» Bren School of Environmental Science & Management at UCSB

» Citrix, 7414 Hollister Ave. in Goleta

» Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, 1260 Channel Drive

» Santa Barbara Auto Group, 402 S. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara

» Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara

» Deckers Outdoor Corp., 495 S. Fairview Ave.

Deckers began its partnership with Soles4Souls in 2007, and since then has donated more than 224,000 pairs of shoes for international relief efforts.

“At Deckers, we are committed to the responsible disposal of shoes,” President/CEO Angel Martinez said, “and our annual Soles4Souls drive allows us to step up that commitment in a big way.”



— Sean Knotts is the corporate communications coordinator for Deckers Outdoor Corp.