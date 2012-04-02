Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:49 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Welcomes Back Sheryl Staples

Former SBCO concertmaster will perform a violin solo during Tuesday's concert

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | April 2, 2012 | 12:32 p.m.

The title/motto of the next concert by the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra is “Staples Center Stage!” — which does not signal a radical change of venue for this small orchestra with a big, beautiful sound, but means only that one of the band’s many stellar progeny has returned home for a brief visit.

Violinist Sheryl Staples
Violinist Sheryl Staples. (Chris Lee photo)

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in its traditional home, the Lobero Theatre, the SBCO, conducted by the venerable Heiichiro Ohyama, will welcome back its former concertmaster and violinist Sheryl Staples to solo in Wolfgang Mozart’s last violin concerto.

Staples has been principal associate concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic since 1998 and debuted as a soloist with that orchestra in 1999. Before taking up her post in New York, she was the associate concertmaster of the Cleveland Orchestra and, before that, concertmaster of the Pacific Symphony and the SBCO.

Along with her orchestral work, Staples has pursued an expanding career as a soloist and has appeared before more than 40 orchestras, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Staples performs on the “Kartman” Guarnerius del Gesù (circa 1728).

The program will consist of two pieces by Mozart — the Johann Sebastian Bach-influenced Adagio and Fugue in C-Minor, K. 546 and the Concerto No. 5 in A-Major for Violin and Orchestra, K. 219, “Turkish” (Staples, violin soloist) — plus the String Sextet in D-Minor, Opus 70, “Souvenir de Florence” by Peter Tchaikovsky, as arranged for string orchestra.

Like many another sensitive refugee from the cruel northern winter, Tchaikovsky loved Italy. Apart from the climate, he also revered Italy as the birthplace of his art, especially opera. It was, indeed, during his stay in Florence (1990) that he composed his most famous opera, The Queen of Spades, based on the Pushkin short story. (Igor Stravinsky said of Tchaikovsky, “He was the most Russian of us all.”)

While at work on the opera — it took him a mere 44 days — a tune occurred to him that had no place in it, but was too good to crumple and toss into the circular file. He carried it back to Petrograd in his valise, and when the St. Petersburg Chamber Music Society made him an honorary member, he wrote it into this sextet, called the piece “A Memory of Florence,” and dedicated it to the society. The work itself is traditional in form, breathlessly lovely in content, elegant and restrained in execution. Tchaikovsky is rarely as lugubrious as he is often cracked up to be. Here, his effortless perfection proclaims him an heir of Mozart — whom he loved above all composers.

Tickets to Tuesday’s concert are $47 and $42 (both including a $3 facility fee), and are available through the Lobero box office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St. or 805.963.0761. Click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

