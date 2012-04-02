Trees, Limbs Reported Down Around Montecito

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving in the Montecito area Monday morning, with many fallen limbs and trees reported.

Windy conditions overnight are continuing, though no land-based wind warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service.

Residents and drivers are also advised to watch for downed wires, and to call 9-1-1 to report any blocked roadways.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 68, with north winds of 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest. Monday night is expected to be mostly clear with a low near 47.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .