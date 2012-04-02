Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:35 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Welcomes Board Member Chris Lambert

The certified medical doctor spent a 34-year career with South Coast Emergency Medical Group

By Kelly Kapaun for the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics | April 2, 2012 | 10:34 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is pleased to announce Chris Lambert, M.D., as a new board member.

Chris Lambert
Chris Lambert

Lambert spent his 34-year career with South Coast Emergency Medical Group Inc. and recently retired as the senior partner in the group.

He now practices part-time while pursuing other interests, including health care consulting and legal consulting in emergency medicine. He is board certified in emergency medicine.

Lambert is a Santa Barbara local. He attended UCSB, graduating with a degree in analytical biology. He then spent two years in graduate studies at UCSB while working as a medical technologist in the laboratory at what is now Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

He attended medical school at the University of Hawaii School of Medicine and completed his postgraduate training at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

Lambert serves on the medical advisory board to Casa Esperanza and is an adviser to the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Center. He is past president of the Santa Barbara County Medical Society.

The Since Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics began serving the community over four decades ago, the organization has been diligently working in the community to provide high quality, affordable, comprehensive health care to all people regardless of their ability to pay, especially those uninsured and otherwise underserved, while maintaining a welcoming environment and treating patients with compassion, dignity and respect. It strives to achieve excellence and to maximize the potential of each employee, volunteer and board member through a respectful and supportive organization.

Click here for more information.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

