Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:39 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspected Prowler Arrested After Foot Pursuit

Santa Barbara officer nabs man peering inside home on West Quinto Street

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 2, 2012 | 7:47 p.m.

A Santa Barbara man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of carrying a screwdriver as a concealed weapon and peeping and prowling after a foot pursuit with a police officer.

Miguel Ramirez-Hernandez
Miguel Ramirez-Hernandez

About 2:20 a.m., Officer Bruno Peterson responded to a noise complaint on the 200 block of West Quinto Street, and when he didn’t hear anything loud enough from that residence, he started to look around to try to find the source of noise, according to police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Harwood said Peterson heard a moderate amount of music and talking from the rear part of the residence and waited for backup before contacting the people inside, but then saw a suspicious person peering through a window of the house.

The suspect was dressed in dark clothing and appeared to be moving his head side to side as if trying to get a good view through the window’s blinds. Peterson suspected the man of peeping and prowling, a misdemeanor violation of the Penal Code.

Peterson approached the suspect, who ran but apparently tripped and fell less than a block away, according to Harwood.

The officer held him there “at Taser point” until backup officers arrived to take the suspect into custody.

“He had it out and pointed at him, but didn’t actually shoot him with it,” Harwood said.

Miguel Ramirez-Hernandez, 27 was booked into the County Jail on charges of felony possession of a concealed dirk or dagger, misdemeanor peeping while prowling and misdemeanor resisting or delaying a peace officer. Bail was set at $20,000, but he was put on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Residents at 205 W. Quinto St., who apparently were the source of the noise complaint, did not know Ramirez-Hernandez and said he had no reason to be on their property.

When he was arrested, Ramirez-Hernandez allegedly had a flat-head screwdriver in his pocket that he said he carried for personal protection, which Harwood said makes it a concealed weapon.

Most concealed weapons cases can be charged as misdemeanors or felonies, depending on the circumstances.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 