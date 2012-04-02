Suspected Prowler Arrested After Foot Pursuit

A Santa Barbara man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of carrying a screwdriver as a concealed weapon and peeping and prowling after a foot pursuit with a police officer.

About 2:20 a.m., Officer Bruno Peterson responded to a noise complaint on the 200 block of West Quinto Street, and when he didn’t hear anything loud enough from that residence, he started to look around to try to find the source of noise, according to police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Harwood said Peterson heard a moderate amount of music and talking from the rear part of the residence and waited for backup before contacting the people inside, but then saw a suspicious person peering through a window of the house.

The suspect was dressed in dark clothing and appeared to be moving his head side to side as if trying to get a good view through the window’s blinds. Peterson suspected the man of peeping and prowling, a misdemeanor violation of the Penal Code.

Peterson approached the suspect, who ran but apparently tripped and fell less than a block away, according to Harwood.

The officer held him there “at Taser point” until backup officers arrived to take the suspect into custody.

“He had it out and pointed at him, but didn’t actually shoot him with it,” Harwood said.

Miguel Ramirez-Hernandez, 27 was booked into the County Jail on charges of felony possession of a concealed dirk or dagger, misdemeanor peeping while prowling and misdemeanor resisting or delaying a peace officer. Bail was set at $20,000, but he was put on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Residents at 205 W. Quinto St., who apparently were the source of the noise complaint, did not know Ramirez-Hernandez and said he had no reason to be on their property.

When he was arrested, Ramirez-Hernandez allegedly had a flat-head screwdriver in his pocket that he said he carried for personal protection, which Harwood said makes it a concealed weapon.

Most concealed weapons cases can be charged as misdemeanors or felonies, depending on the circumstances.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.