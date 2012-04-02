UCSB Coalition Handing Out Free Reusable Bags to Students

Day Without a Bag aims to raise awareness as returning students shop for books and supplies

On Monday, the first day of spring quarter, the UCSB Plastic Pollution Coalition will host Day Without a Bag at the University Center to provide students with reusable bags as they shop for new books and school supplies at the UCSB Bookstore.

As part of this effort, the bookstore will not be handing out disposable plastic bags.

In addition, Santa Barbara City Council members Grant House and Cathy Murillo and other guests will be on hand to discuss regionwide plastics reduction efforts, including the City of Santa Barbara’s recent decision on regulating plastic bags, during a news conference at 12:30 p.m. in front of the bookstore.

The free reusable bags, which will be given out in front of the University Center, inside the bookstore, and in front of De la Guerra Dining Commons and Manzanita Village, emblemize the important leap in UCSB’s positive efforts to reduce plastic waste.

Reusable bags are being provided free of charge by the Coastal Fund, Associated Students, and Housing & Residential Services.

— Eric Cardenas represents the UCSB Plastic Pollution Coalition.