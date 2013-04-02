Dunn School Earwigs Remain Undefeated in Baseball

The No. 1 ranked Dunn School Earwigs took on the Thacher School Toads on Saturday afternoon in a Condor League baseball game.

The Earwigs wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, scoring nine runs in a first inning that included seven hits.

That would be plenty for junior left-handed pitcher Ryan Layton, who threw a complete game no-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and only one walk to earn his second victory of the year. Layton also hit a double and a triple, scored two runs and drove in three runs.

Sophomores Chandler Hughes and Shannon Carroll, junior Bryce McKibbin and senior Jake Harris each had two hits on the day.

The 10-0 victory pushes Dunn School’s record to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Condor League.

The Earwigs will host the New Jewish Community School Jaguars from West Hills at 3 p.m. Thursday.

— Sherrie Petersen is the communications coordinator for Dunn School.