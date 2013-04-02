Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:08 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Elements Theatre Collective Staging Free Performances of ‘The Last Five Years’

By Mary Plant-Thomas for Elements Theatre Collective | April 2, 2013 | 4:41 p.m.

Elements Theatre Collective presents The Last Five Years, written and composed by Jason Robert Brown.

A musical that defies many standard musical conventions, The Last Five Years follows the relationship between Cathy, an aspiring actress, and Jamie, a successful novelist, over the course of five years. Cathy’s story moves in reverse chronological order, while Jamie’s moves forward.

The show examines what happens when love is not enough and the lack of connection in the seemingly closest moments of a relationship. An intimate and emotionally powerful examination of love, it is easy to see why The Last Five Years has been called a “cult-hit.”

It stars Emily Jewell as Catherine Hiatt and Elisha Schaefer as Jamie Wellerstein, with direction by Sara Rademacher, music direction by Stacie Anthes, accompaniment by Ben Saunders, set design by Sarah Jane Bennett, costume design by Yuko Maikawa, lighting design by Chris Hanes, stage management by Sarah Minnis, and produced by Rob Grayson and Mary Plant-Thomas.

Elements Theatre Collective will present The Last Five Years from April 12 through April 28 in multiple locations throughout Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria. As part of Elements’ mission to provide free, professional quality theater to under-served communities, all performances will be offered for free to the community, including a performance at Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter. This production is presented in partnership with Santa Barbara Dance Alliance and the Santa Barbara Public Library System. The Last Five Years contains minimal adult language.

Performance dates and locations include:

» Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m., The Piano Kitchen, 430 Rose Ave. in Santa Barbara
» Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m., The Piano Kitchen, 430 Rose Ave. in Santa Barbara
» Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m., SHIFCO, 418 Santa Fe Place in Santa Barbara
» Thursday, April 18 at 8 p.m., Rancho Embarcadero, 224 Vereda Layenda in Goleta
» Friday, April 19 at 8 p.m., Carpinteria Woman’s Club, 1059 Vallecito Road in Carpinteria
» Saturday, April 20, special location to be announced
» Sunday, April 21, special location to be announced
» Thursday, April 25, Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter, 816 Cacique St. in Santa Barbara
» Friday, April 26 at 8 p.m., Java Station, 4447 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara
» Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m., Java Station, 4447 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara
» Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m., Santa Barbara Public Library, Faulkner Gallery, 40 E Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara

To reserve your free tickets visit the Productions page on our website by clicking here.

Elements’ production of The Last Five Years is the third fully staged production in our ambitious 2012-13 season. Since our initial season, Elements has more than doubled its programs, producing several fully realized plays, commissioning new work and providing career oriented and community oriented workshops. Elements also collaborated with Out of the Box Theatre Company to produce the first annual Santa Barbara General Auditions, with the second annual event happening this May.

— Mary Plant-Thomas represents the Elements Theatre Collective.

