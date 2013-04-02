Goleta Sanitary District Board Votes No to Raise Own Pay

Goleta Sanitary District board members on Monday night discussed raising their own compensation but ultimately voted to keep their pay at the current value, according to General Manager Kamil Azoury.

The last pay increase for the Board of Directors went into effect on July 1, 2007, raising it to the current $209.82 per meeting per day. The board meets regularly every first and third Monday of each month, and has some special meetings.

Each of the five members — John Carter, George Emerson, John Fox, Sharon Rose and Jerry Smith — serve four-year terms.

The Goleta Sanitary District recently increased rates for commercial customers by 4 percent, which will exponentially increase costs for eight Goleta office buildings because of the new formula defining an office as 500 square feet.

The district is also completing a big wastewater treatment plant upgrade project, which started in 2011. Goleta Sanitary owns and operates the plant in partnership with the Goleta West Sanitary District, which put in a portion of the upgrade costs.

The PCL Construction bid for the project was $28.6 million. The plant processes 5 million to 6 million gallons of raw sewage each day, and Azoury has said the upgrades should have a 30-year lifespan.

“The project is going fairly well,” Azoury said. “We are ahead of the schedule we’ve had with our permit.”

Construction is expected to finish by July, and then the district will get the new units online so the plant can be fully operational later this year.

