Jodi House, BIACAL Team Up for Santa Barbara’s First-Ever Walk for Brain Injury

The Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center is excited to announce its partnership with the Brain Injury Association of California (BIACAL) to put on Santa Barbara’s first-ever Walk for Brain Injury.

On Saturday, participants will gather at Leadbetter Beach to raise awareness about traumatic brain injury and stroke in the Santa Barbara community.

Participants will choose a one-mile walk or 5k run. There will be food trucks, music, activities and exhibitors on site. All ages and abilities welcome.

A percentage of the proceeds from this walk will be allocated to Jodi House so we may continue to offer a pathway for brain injury survivors to recover and reconnect with their communities. Jodi House is dependent upon donations and sponsorships from within the community.

General information and how to register as a participant can be found on the Walk for Brain Injury website accessible through the BIACAL website by clicking here or contact Hannah Jacobs at 805.563.2882 x4 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Barbara Flynn is a Board of Directors member for Jodi House.