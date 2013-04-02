‘Rock the House!’ to Benefit Casa Serena’s Oliver House

Casa Serena is a little known jewel in our community. For 54 years, we have been supporting women committed to their recovery from alcohol and drug addiction.

Put on your dancin’ shoes and join Casa Serena on Saturday, April 13 at the Goleta Valley Community Center for “Rock the House!” a benefit for Casa Serena’s Oliver House, our home for women in recovery and their children.

Dance to R&B, blues and rock-n-roll with featured bands including Sometimes Slowly, Rick Worth and the Buker Brothers Band.

The public is invited to attend. The doors will open at 6 p.m. An $8 donation is requested.

For more information, to purchase tickets or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Casa Serena executive assistant Christina Kelley at 805.564.8701 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Marcia Reed is the development director for Casa Serena.