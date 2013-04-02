San Marcos’ Girls Beach Volleyball Team Scores No. 4 Ranking

The San Marcos High School girls beach volleyball team moved up to a No. 4 ranking in the Interscholastic Beach Volleyball league after going undefeated at the Playa del Rey tournament this past Saturday.
The Royals defeated Redondo Union and Westlake to remain unbeaten at 4-0 this season.
San Marcos defeated No. 5 Redondo Union 2-1 behind the teams of Katie Kim-Andie O’Donnell and Kristen Berlo-Anika Wilson’s three set wins. In the 2-1 victory over Westlake, the Royals were led by Kristen Berlo-Anika Wilson and Clare Hollhouse-Alex Seyle’s sweeps over their opponents.
San Marcos (SNM) def. Redondo Union (RED), 2-1
» 1. Katie Kim/Andie O’Donnell (SNM) def. Abril Bustamante/Andrea Gonzalez (RED), 21-15, 9-21, 15-11
» 2. Kristen Berlo/Anika Wilson (SNM) def. Katie Barkly/Pearl Mazza (RED), 21-15, 19-21, 15-10
» 3. Dominique Dodd/Brittany Ungermann (RED) def. Clare Holehouse/Alex Sayle (SNM), 21-15, 21-17
San Marcos (SNM) def. Westlake (WES), 2-1
» 1. Julia Mannisto/Paige Rasmussen (WES) def. Andie O’Donnell/Katie Kim (SNM), 21-12, 21-19
» 2. Kristen Berlo/Anika Wilson (SNM) def. Allison Webb/MaKayla Bush (WES), 21-17, 21-2
» 3. Clare Hollhouse/Alex Seyle (SNM) def. Gabi Lozoya/Kallyn Hobmann (WES), 21-7, 21-4
Interscholastic Beach Volleyball League Coaches’ Polls
Rankings as of March 31
» 1. Valencia (Valencia)
» 2. Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach)
» 3. Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach)
» 4. San Marcos (Santa Barbara)
» 5. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach)
» 6. Saddleback Valley Christian (San Juan Capistrano)
» 7. Marymount (Los Angeles)
» 8. Wilson (Long Beach)
» 9. Edison (Huntington Beach)
» 10. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City)
» Others receiving votes: Westlake, Oaks Christian and Windward.
— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.