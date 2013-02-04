San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop ‘Under the Sea’ Gala to Honor Former Director Bea Hamlin

Waves crashing, ocean breezes, delectable food and local wines! Come and enjoy an “Under the Sea” Gala to benefit the San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop.

The gala will honor the traditions of the workshop by recognizing former director Bea Hamlin. Hamlin directed the workshop from 1969 to 2005, sending hundreds of Santa Barbara and Goleta children off to a strong start in their school careers. At the same time, she educated the workshop parents and families in early childhood development and guidance.

Throughout her tenure at SMPCW, Hamlin, along with assistant directors Paula Phillips, Derry Godar, Jan Kovarick and Diane Gonzales, created a safe and supportive environment at the school and by doing so, instilled confidence and caring in many parents and children in the community.

The event will be professionally catered by former SMPCW parent Lara Mislang, with a menu that includes crab cakes with roasted red-pepper aioli, filet mignon toasts with horseradish cream and arugula, balsamic-glazed tri-color beets topped with gorgonzola mousse and much more. Local wines and beers will also be featured.

There will be something for everyone in the live and silent auctions. The wide variety of items includes a sculpture by renowned Santa Barbara artist Bud Bottoms, Disneyland and Sea World tickets, sky-diving certificates, many local restaurant certificates, gym memberships, jewelry, local services and more!

Come to the oceanfront event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion. Raise a glass to Hamlin and Phillips, and help raise funds for San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop. This is a 21-or-older event. Tickets are $20 at the door.

About San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop

The San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop, 4750 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara, is a licensed, cooperative preschool and parent education program instructed by the Continuing Education division of Santa Barbara Community College.

It is operated by parents under the supervision of an Instructor and the Assistant Director educated in Early Childhood Education and Parent Education. Parents from each family participate actively one morning a week in the preschool setting. Parents also attend a weekly evening parent education class at the school, where a curriculum of child development and parenting issues are discussed and speakers from the community share their expertise.

The school is located on the San Marcos High School campus within its own site. The program interfaces with the high school early childhood education class where students spend one hour and 45 minutes daily at the preschool.

The purpose of the preschool is to introduce children ages 2.5 to 5 years to a high-quality preschool experience, using developmentally appropriate practices. The nurturing, loving environment makes an ideal first school experience for the children and brings out the best in parents.

Click here for more information, or contact Director Lea Blackburn at 805.964.8994 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Ildi Palmer is a parent with the San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop.