Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:37 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop ‘Under the Sea’ Gala to Honor Former Director Bea Hamlin

By Ildi Palmer for the San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop | February 4, 2013 | 6:44 p.m.

Waves crashing, ocean breezes, delectable food and local wines! Come and enjoy an “Under the Sea” Gala to benefit the San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop.

The gala will honor the traditions of the workshop by recognizing former director Bea Hamlin. Hamlin directed the workshop from 1969 to 2005, sending hundreds of Santa Barbara and Goleta children off to a strong start in their school careers. At the same time, she educated the workshop parents and families in early childhood development and guidance.

Throughout her tenure at SMPCW, Hamlin, along with assistant directors Paula Phillips, Derry Godar, Jan Kovarick and Diane Gonzales, created a safe and supportive environment at the school and by doing so, instilled confidence and caring in many parents and children in the community. They created a safe and supportive environment at SMPCW and by doing so, instilled confidence and caring in many parents and children in the community.

The event will be professionally catered by former SMPCW parent Lara Mislang, with a menu that includes crab cakes with roasted red-pepper aioli, filet mignon toasts with horseradish cream and arugula, balsamic-glazed tri-color beets topped with gorgonzola mousse and much more. Local wines and beers will also be featured.

There will be something for everyone in the live and silent auctions. The wide variety of items includes a sculpture by renowned Santa Barbara artist Bud Bottoms, Disneyland and Sea World tickets, sky-diving certificates, many local restaurant certificates, gym memberships, jewelry, local services and more!

Come to the oceanfront event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion. Raise a glass to Hamlin and Phillips, and help raise funds for San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop. This is a 21-or-older event. Tickets are $20 at the door.

About San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop

The San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop, 4750 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara, is a licensed, cooperative preschool and parent education program instructed by the Continuing Education division of Santa Barbara Community College.

It is operated by parents under the supervision of an Instructor and the Assistant Director educated in Early Childhood Education and Parent Education. Parents from each family participate actively one morning a week in the preschool setting. Parents also attend a weekly evening parent education class at the school, where a curriculum of child development and parenting issues are discussed and speakers from the community share their expertise.

The school is located on the San Marcos High School campus within its own site. The program interfaces with the high school early childhood education class where students spend one hour and 45 minutes daily at the preschool.

The purpose of the preschool is to introduce children ages 2.5 to 5 years to a high-quality preschool experience, using developmentally appropriate practices. The nurturing, loving environment makes an ideal first school experience for the children and brings out the best in parents.

Click here for more information, or contact Director Lea Blackburn at 805.964.8994 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Ildi Palmer is a parent with the San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 