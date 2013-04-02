City’s Second Eastside Traffic, Pedestrian Safety Workshop Set for Saturday

Over the past several weeks, residents have provided valuable input to the City of Santa Barbara about pedestrian and traffic safety concerns in the Eastside neighborhood by attending the initial “Eastside Listening Workshop” or by taking a special online “Pedestrian & Traffic Survey.”

The second Eastside Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Workshop is being hosted by the City of Santa Barbara to further explore and discuss ideas to improve pedestrian and traffic safety.

Eastside residents and their families are invited to attend the workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the auditorium at Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St. in Santa Barbara.

Children are welcome, refreshments will be served and Spanish translation will be provided.

For more information, call 805.564.5513 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Jessica Grant is a project planner for the City of Santa Barbara.