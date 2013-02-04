Santa Maria Man Arrested on Suspicion of Indecent Exposure

Santa Maria police have arrested a suspect in connection with two reported indecent-exposure incidents.

Sgt. Jack Dunn said the first occurred last Tuesday, Jan. 29, when passersby reported a man exposing himself to students walking to Pioneer Valley High School.

Responding officers conducted a search for the suspect but could not locate him, according to Dunn.

The suspect was described as having a thin mustache and at one point wearing a wrestling-style mask.

Dunn said officers conducted several searches throughout the next several days during the morning hours, as students walked to school.

At 7:30 Monday morning, according to Dunn, police received another report of a suspect matching the above description exposing himself to people in the 900 block of North Seneca Street. He said the suspect was detained by police after a short foot pursuit.

Dunn said the suspect was identified by a witness and a victim of the earlier incident, and that he was found to be in possession of a mask.

Juan Mendoza, 30, of Santa Maria was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

Any other victims of these incidents are urged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.