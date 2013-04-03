Seven Bar & Kitchen to Showcase Santa Barbara Artist Wallace Piatt

This Friday night, April 5, Seven Bar & Kitchen will showcase local artist Wallace Piatt’s art at its Funk Zone Art Show After-Party, which looks to be a fantastic, fun event.

Seven officially opened for business on March 8 with its soft opening, and has become an immediate must-visit destination for those in the know.

Located at 224 Helena Ave. in the heart of Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone, Seven combines bar and restaurant operations with a focus on farm-to-table, local organic foods, vodkas and gins infused with local fruits and spices, and other specialty drinks with local ingredients.

The menu at Seven features gourmet comfort food, with all meats supplied by Shalhoob, offering beef, tri-tip barbecue, its signature gourmet burger, chicken sliders, chicken waffles and its “seven deadly sins” gourmet grilled sandwiches. All sauces and batters are made from scratch in-house.

“The original concept for Seven Bar & Kitchen was to create a venue to showcase local artists and artisans,” said Shawn Comrie, one of the three partners of Seven, along with Michael Astudillo and Mike Gomez. “By combining a locally focused farm-to-table menu for both our bar operations and our kitchen, we have created a casual, fun, supportive showcase for local artists and musicians. Our patrons have been incredibly supportive thus far, and with our kitchen operations scheduled to commence this week, we are ready to make Seven the premier local artists venue in Santa Barbara.”

Piatt and his art have been Santa Barbara fixtures for years. He has a passion not only for his art, but also for Santa Barbara and especially for the Funk Zone. His art is a constant presence along the Graffiti Project wall on Mason Street.

Piatt has a distinctive street art style, combining many elements, including many locally recognizable themes, in his pieces. His highly contrasting tight, polished and resined pieces clash brilliantly with collaged street elements to create a unique style that seems to fit perfectly into the Funk Zone’s urban landscape.

“Painting, silk-screening, stencils, sewing, garage sales, thrift shops, prep to punk, good art and bad art, graffiti and garbage are my favorite things,” Piatt said. “Oh ya, and tons of color!”

He will be the only artist featured at Friday’s event at Seven. He is not afraid of scale, with some smaller, intricate pieces juxtaposed against some larger than life images of Geronimo, there is truly something for every connoisseur of local Santa Barbara art at this week’s artist showcase.

Seven will feature four local DJs rotating through the evening with two happy hours — 3 to 7 p.m. and a late-night happy hour from 10 p.m. to midnight. Local wines, Breakers Whiskey, and signature infused vodkas, gins and specialty drinks will flow. Admission is free, but come early because it is sure to be well-attended.

Seven Bar & Kitchen can be reached at 805.845.0377.