Forced Out by City Construction, Summer Solstice Searching for Temporary Home

The Santa Barbara organization is in need of a large workspace for artists, designers and performers to prepare for this year's parade and celebration

It’s Tuesday afternoon, and Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration Executive Director Claudia Bratton is standing outside the festival’s workshop at Garden and Ortega streets when she spots a glimmering penny laying in the street.

“A lucky penny,” she exclaims and then picks it up. “We need all the luck we can get right now.”

Bratton is looking for a stroke of serendipity because the beloved Summer Solstice Celebration, now in its 39th year, is effectively homeless and looking for a space for the cadre of artists, designers and performers who come together to make the event happen.

The 1920s brick workshop the festival has been using since 2004 also shares property space with the city’s water processing plant, which is being remodeled. That work began last spring and was slated to be done by April, but it hasn’t been completed, pushing the workshop out of its home for the second year in a row.

This year’s Solstice theme is “Creatures,” and Bratton estimates about 400 people will come through the not-yet-acquired space to work on costumes, props and floats that will be featured in the iconic June 22 parade on State Street.

She said the ideal location would be about 10,000 square feet with a mix of outdoor and indoor workspace with electricity and a sewer connection.

A space is needed only for the two months before the festival, which runs June 21-23, with the big State Street parade kicking off June 22.

Before the festival found a permanent home, it moved around to a new location every year.

“Every time we’ve been in a building, it gets immediately rented out after we leave because of the exposure,” she said. “And we always leave the place cleaner than we found it.”

If she had her way, Bratton said the location would also be downtown because “we’re a green parade and all the floats are human-pushed.”

Bratton is part of the Community Arts Workshop Committee, a group that envisions turning their older building into a “backstage” of sorts for community arts groups.

When the city construction is done on the Garden Street property, Bratton said the Solstice parade looks forward to moving back in during 2014. She said she would like to see that space used by many groups, including the multiple theaters in town that could use a place to build and design sets.

In addition to workshop space, sponsors are also still needed for the event.

For more information to help donate space or to volunteer with the event, call 805.965.3396 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.