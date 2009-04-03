Friday, June 15 , 2018, 11:25 am | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Architectural Foundation Offers Walking Tours

Tours focus on everything from adobes to interpretations of the Spanish/ Moorish/Mediterranean style that has lead to the city's 'American Riviera' namesake

By Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara | April 3, 2009 | 2:50 p.m.

Experience the significant architecture and history of Santa Barbara with small-group walking tours of the downtown area. Join knowledgeable docents from the Architectural Foundation for an exploration of our architectural and landscape design heritage, and the events and people that shaped it.

Walking tours take place every Saturday and Sunday of the year. From historic adobes to modern interpretations of the Spanish/ Moorish/Mediterranean style, you will discover why Santa Barbara is often called “the American Riviera.”

Saturday walking tours begin at 10 a.m. at the steps of Santa Barbara City Hall, off de la Guerra Plaza, and Sunday tours begin at the entrance of the Santa Barbara Public Library (near Anapamu and Anacapa streets), also at 10 am.  Walks are an easy stroll and take about two hours.

Children under 12 are free and should be accompanied by an adult.  (Please no strollers or young children, or dogs.)  The cost per person is $10. For more information, please contact the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara at 805.965.6307 or email
[email protected], or visit our website at www.afsb.org


 

