Caltrans’ Work to Close Gaviota Rest Stops

Both sites along Highway 101 will close for the installation of safety barriers

The Gaviota roadside rest stop on northbound Highway 101 will be closed 24 hours a day beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, through noon on Friday, April 10, Caltrans announced Friday.

The roadside rest stop on southbound Highway 101 will be closed 24 hours a day beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, April 13, until noon Friday, April 17.

One of the rest areas will remain open at all times.

These closures will allow Caltrans to install protective concrete barriers between the Gaviota rest areas and the highway, according to the state agency.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858, or visit the District 5 website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/maint/road/upsb.htm