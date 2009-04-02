CAMA Wraps Up Masterseries By Going Down Under

The Australian Chamber Orchestra will be at the Lobero Theatre on April 22 with countertenor Andreas Scholl

The Community Arts Music Association’s 2008-2009 Masterseries at the Lobero Theatre concludes April 22 with a concert by the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

Founded in 1975 in Sydney, the Australian Chamber Orchestra is an ensemble of virtuoso musicians. In a nod to past traditions, only the cellists are seated — the resulting sense of energy and individuality is one of the most commented-upon elements of an ACO concert experience.

Australian violinist Richard Tognetti has served as artistic director and lead violin since 1990. The ACO’s Santa Barbara debut features countertenor Andreas Scholl singing arias by G.F. Handel. Scholl performs in the world’s leading concert halls and festivals, and in operatic engagements including Glyndebourne Festival Opera and The Metropolitan Opera.

The program April 22 will include Antonio Vivaldi: “Concerto Grosso, Op. 3, No. 11, R565;”

Handel: Arias from “Giulio Cesare,” “Rodelinda,” “Giustino” and “Saul” (featuring Andreas Scholl);

Joseph Haydn: “Symphony No. 44 in E minor,” “Trauer-Sinfonie”; and Jean-Philippe Rameau: “Suite from Dardanus.”

