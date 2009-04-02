Hollister Man To Face Trial in Hit-Run Death of Goleta Woman

Rosario Silvestre, 41, of Goleta, was killed when the car in which she was riding was hit from behind on Highway 101

A 21-year-old Hollister man will stand trial in the death of Rosario Silvestre, 41, of Goleta, who was killed when the car in which she was riding was clipped from behind and rolled several times on Highway 101 near Fairview Avenue last month.

Fabian Maduena faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence, fleeing the scene of an accident, driving without a license or insurance, and transportation and possession of marijuana. A preliminary hearing was held last week.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Maduena’s Mercedes-Benz clipped a Volkswagen Jetta in which Silvestre was a passenger about 9:30 p.m. March 7 on southbound Highway 101 just south of Fairview. The Jetta rolled several times, ejecting Silvestre, who was not wearing a seatbelt, the CHP report said. The Jetta’s other two occupants were treated for moderate and minor injuries.

Witnesses said the Mercedes was traveling erratically at high speeds at the time of the collision. Maduena fled the scene, the CHP said, but was apprehended by authorities several miles down the highway. According to the CHP, officers found an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. Maduena was unable to pass a field sobriety test, and authorities discovered marijuana in the car’s trunk.

Maduena’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 22. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .