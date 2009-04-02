Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Promotes Chris DeVries

Longtime senior vice president will oversee Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo commercial and wealth management teams

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust has promoted Chris DeVries to commercial and wealth management market manager for the bank’s Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo regional teams.

DeVries is a senior vice president of the bank and for the past 25 years has successfully provided investment management, trust administration, wealth planning, and private services to the bank’s clients.

“Chris possesses deep knowledge of our organization and is an experienced banker with both a wealth management and commercial banking background,” said Don Toussaint, executive vice president for the Commercial & Wealth Management Division.

DeVries is active in the community and serves on the boards of the Montecito Rotary Club and Bishop Diego High.

She also serves on the leadership committee for United Way of Santa Barbara County, for which she has been an active volunteer since 1987.

DeVries graduated from the University of Delaware, Newark and attended classes at the Cannon Trust and Private Banking Schools at Cannon Financial Institute.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is a division of Pacific Capital Bank N.A., a nationally chartered regional bank that operates three primary businesses: Commercial & Wealth Management, Community Banking and Income Tax Refund Products.

— Brian Kerstiens is a community relations specialist with Pacific Capital Bancorp.