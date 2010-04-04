Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:20 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Digital Dudes Feast on Glamping Opportunity at Lake Cachuma

It may have been freezing, but these glamour campers weren't dining on freeze-dried food

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | April 4, 2010 | 2:44 a.m.

A group of Santa Barbara high-tech entrepreneurs went “glamping” at Lake Cachuma one winter weekend and ended up on a new Food Network reality show called Private Chefs of Beverly Hills.

Clockwise from top left, Mark Sylvester, Mike Lewis, John Greathouse, Daryl Bernstein, Eric Greenspan and Palmer Jackson Jr. teamed up for a glampout.
The show airs at 10 p.m. Friday on the Food Network’s Channel 64.

Daryl Bernstein (RightSignature), John Greathouse (formerly of ExpertCity/Citrix Online, CallWave and Computer Motion), Eric Greenspan (Make It Work), Palmer Jackson Jr. (Cogi), Mike Lewis (Suite Arrival) and Mark Sylvester (Intronetworks) spent the weekend of Jan. 23-24 “glamour camping,” otherwise known as glamping, in high-end yurts at Lake Cachuma. A cross between tents and tepees, the yurts feature platform beds, lighting and heating, and spectacular, blufftop views of the lake.

Temperatures hovering just above freezing couldn’t chill the festivities because the entrepreneurs were accompanied by a half-dozen private chefs, who cooked up some culinary entertainment with a camera crew in tow.

The chefs — Jesse Brune, a breakout star of Bravo’s show, Work Out; Manouschka Guerrier, who owns and operates Single Serving; Brian Hill, a former contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef; Stuart O’Keeffe, Tupperware’s North American chef; Sasha Perl-Raver, a featured contributor to NBC.com; and Brooke Peterson, host of the original Yahoo! Daily Web series, Cheap n’ Easy — are all appearing on Private Chefs of Beverly Hills. The docu-soap follows the cooks, all from Big City Chefs, a Beverly Hills private-chef placement agency, as they cater to a wealthy, and sometimes eccentric, clientele.

Chefs Sasha Perl-Raver and Brian Hill huddle up for warmth.
Bernstein, Greathouse, Greenspan, Jackson, Lewis and Sylvester are members of a private Santa Barbara Meetup.com group they call “Superfriends.” Also members but not braving the January campout were Jeremy Anticouni (Make It Work), David Baeza (Citrix Online), Matthew Burgess (Formation Solutions) and Jason Spievak (Ring Revenue).

“Filming for @foodnetwork and ‘glamping.’ Actually, I’m freezing my ass off but having a blast,” Greenspan tweeted during the trip.

Greenspan told Noozhawk that Food Network executives had contacted the group after finding it on Meetup.com.

“They were looking for a group of executives that would meet up in a glamorous camping environment where private chefs could prepare our meals,” he said.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

