Gerald Carpenter: Chamber Players Offer Perfect Concert to End Season

Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra ensemble presents Beethoven and Brahms

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | April 3, 2010 | 8:13 p.m.

The final performance of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra’s “Chamber Players” ensemble will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fleischmann Auditorium of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road.

Viola-meister Heiichiro Ohyama sits in with his top string Chamber Players at a Fleischmann Auditorium performance Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.
The first half of this exemplary program will consist of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “String Quintet in C-Major, Opus 29,” with Amy Hershberger and Elizabeth Hedman, violins; Valerie Malvinni and Heiichiro Ohyama, violas; and Paula Fehrenbach, cello. The second half will present Johannes Brahms’ “Sextet for Strings in B-flat Major, Opus 18,” with Hedman and Hershberger, violins; Ohyama and Michael Lieberman, violas; and Fehrenbach and Cathy Biagini, cello.

Ohyama is one of the world’s great masters of the viola. No chance to hear him play — even when, as here, he has put himself in support rather than the lead — should be missed by a music lover.

The Brahms Sextet, written when the composer was 27, is a justly established fixture of string chamber programs. It is, quite simply, sublime. It is somewhat top-heavy with respect to its melodic and emotional grandeur, the last two movements serving as a kind of decompression chamber after the devastating lyricism of the first two. The Beethoven Quintet is less well-known than it deserves to be — a sparkling, soaring masterpiece and his only full-scale original composition in the form (the other “string quintets,” Opus 4 and Opus 104, are arrangements of works written for other combinations, respectively, a wind octet and a piano trio).

Tickets are available through the SBCO office, by calling 805.966.2441 or at the door. Click here for more information.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

