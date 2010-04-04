National Charity League Ticktockers Making a Difference for Four Local Nonprofits

Ticktockers from all grades pitch in on behalf of McKinley School, Art from Scrap, Direct Relief International and Girls Inc.

The National Charity League of Santa Barbara and all of its Ticktocker classes participated in a workday last month to benefit four local philanthropies: McKinley School, Art from Scrap, Direct Relief International and Girls Inc.

The annual event was organized by the Ticktocker Council and Ticktocker coordinator Kristen Kovacs.

“It was my pleasure to work with this year’s Ticktocker Council,” Kovacs said. “They planned a fun day of projects for four of our philanthropies and the girls responded with efficiency and grace!”

The girls, who attend South Coast junior high and high schools gave up their Saturday to prepare reading materials, assemble DRI kits, correct garden pamphlets and paint the language arts room at Girls Inc.

Throughout the year, Ticktockers have devoted 6,350 hours to 19 different philanthropies supported by NCL’s Santa Barbara chapter.

National Charity League Inc. is dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 235 women and daughters who attend grades seven through 12 in area schools.

— Carol Ann Mayner is publicity chairwoman of National Charity League of Santa Barbara.