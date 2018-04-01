Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 2:13 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Billy Baldwin to be Celebrity Auctioneer at Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s Saks & The City Benefit

Tickets still available for Thursday's fundraiser; pre-shopping begins Monday

By Marni Rozet for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation | April 4, 2011 | 1:19 a.m.

Actor, writer and Montecito resident Billy Baldwin will serve as the official celebrity auctioneer for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s Fourth Annual Saks & The City fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Saks Fifth Avenue, 1001 State St. Singer-actress Nia Peeples is the event’s emcee.

The Santa Barbara-based Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is dedicated to providing support for Central Coast families with children suffering from cancer.

The Saks & The City fundraiser offers a special night for ladies to get out and be spoiled with delicious food from local restaurants, cocktails, makeovers, massages and sneak peeks at the latest fashion previews, including a private collection of designer Bob Mackie’s fashions, while trying on the latest “Must Haves” from designers Etro, Diane Von Furstenberg, Les Copains, Milly, Tory Burch, Elie Tahari, Piazza Sempione, Theory and more. Pre-shopping is available Monday with 10 percent of the proceeds going to TBCF.

A special addition to this year’s event is the Dice & Diamonds Casino — a perfect opportunity for the girls to give their special men something fun to do while they shop!

There will also be a spectacular live auction featuring a first glimpse of TBCF’s exclusive Santa Barbara International Film Festival celebrity-autographed “Hope for Kids” Ty Warner Bear coming soon to eBay. Celebrity autographs include Warren Beatty, Annette Bening, Kevin Costner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Colin Firth, Nicole Kidman and many more.

Additional auction items include an afternoon pool party, barbecue, music and margaritas with Kenny Loggins at his home; a dinner party at a private estate with music performed by Benise; a Surfari barbecue at Hollister Ranch with 10-time world champion surf legend Kelly Slater; a Laguna Beach weekend getaway; an exclusive Beverly Hills beauty makeover with Cristophe; and an incredible Surf Retreat with South African surfer and holder of the 1977 men’s world championship, Shaun Tomson.

All aspects of Saks & The City are donated so 100 percent of proceeds benefit local families in need of TBCF services. The 2010 Saks & The City event raised more than $70,000 in donations for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

TBCF thanks Saks Fifth Avenue, Russian Bear Vodka and Unbelievable Wine for their generous annual support. Additional sponsors include Olio e Limone, Blush, Dice & Diamonds Casino Events, Endy Med, Chocolats du Cali Bressan, Body Work by Alex, Zen Diva Spa, Los Arroyos, Via Vai, China Palace, Los Agaves, Crepes Yum Yum, SpiritLand Bistro, Dolce Salon, Cox Communications, AMS Entertainment, ParentClick.com, Jensen Audio Visual, DJ Fab and Village Modern Foods

Tickets for the Fourth Annual Saks & The City fundraiser are available in advance for $125 each or $225 for couples. Ticket prices at the door are $150 for individuals and $250 for couples. Click here to purchase tickets online through givezooks!, or call 805.563.4723.

Click here for more information on the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. Like the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation on Facebook. Follow TBCF on Twitter.

— Marni Rozet is executive director of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

