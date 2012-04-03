Alliance for Living and Dying Well to Host Community Celebration of Five Wishes

Advance health-care directives will be the focus of the April 24 event, free and open to the public

Join the Alliance for Living and Dying Well from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at the Rockwood Woman’s Club, 670 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara, for the second annual Communitywide Gathering and Celebration of the Five Wishes.

Five Wishes is an easy-to-use advance health-care directive. The event is open to the public and free for individuals and groups.

“We are welcoming the community to come together to celebrate and honor the groups and volunteers who have provided opportunities that support community members in completing their advance health care directive,” said Susan Plummer, MSW, Ph.D., director of the Alliance for Living and Dying Well.

Event speakers will include county Supervisor Salud Carbajal; Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider; Ron Werft, CEO of Cottage Health System; Dr. Michael Bordofsky; Paul Malley, president of Aging with Dignity; and guest emcee Catherine Remak.

The Five Wishes process guides you through conversations with loved ones to let them and your doctors know: who you want to make health-care decisions for you when you can’t make them yourself; the kind of medical treatment you want or don’t want; how comfortable you want to be; how you want people to treat you; and what you want your loved ones to know.

Attendees are encouraged to bring family members and friends to this free event, and group tables are available by advance RSVP. Entertainment will be provided and light refreshments will be served. There will also be a drawing for several special door prizes.

Click here to reserve a seat or a table for your group, or for more information, or call 805.845.5314.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Alliance for Living and Dying Well.