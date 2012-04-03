Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève to Make Santa Barbara Debut

UCSB Arts & Lectures is thrilled to present the Santa Barbara debut of Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève, the world-renowned Swiss company rarely seen outside of Europe, performing at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 17 in the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.
The engagement will feature a program of sumptuous works by acclaimed former New York City Ballet principal dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied.
Widely known for his work in the Academy Award-winning film Black Swan, he is hailed by The New York Times as “among the most skilled ballet makers working today.”
Both Le Spectre de la Rose, with music by Carl Maria von Weber, and Les Sylphides, with music by Frédéric Chopin, are re-imaginings of the original works by Michel Fokine, created for Ballet du Grand Théâtre’s centennial commemoration of the legendary Ballets Russes in 2011.
Amoveo, a piece inspired by Philip Glass’ Einstein on the Beach and incorporating his music, explores the romantic love of a couple and how their encounter affects those around them. It was first created for Paris Opera Ballet, with costumes designed by Marc Jacobs.
Admission to Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève is $35 to $45 for the general public and $19 for UCSB students with a current student ID. For tickets or more information, call 805.893.3535 or click here to purchase online.
— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.