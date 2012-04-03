Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève to Make Santa Barbara Debut

Widely known for his work in the Academy Award -winning film Black Swan , he is hailed by The New York Times as “among the most skilled ballet makers working today.”

The engagement will feature a program of sumptuous works by acclaimed former New York City Ballet principal dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied .

UCSB Arts & Lectures is thrilled to present the Santa Barbara debut of Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève , the world-renowned Swiss company rarely seen outside of Europe, performing at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 17 in the Granada Theatre , 1214 State St.

