R&B Powerhouse Bettye LaVette to Perform at UCSB

Arts & Lectures will present the Grammy nominee in concert on April 22

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present acclaimed R&B powerhouse Bettye LaVette performing a smoldering set of song classics at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 22 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

LaVette’s new bestselling, Grammy-nominated CD, Interpretations: The British Rock Songbook, features her versions of classic rock songs so inventively reinterpreted that they won raves from the songs’ original writers, including Keith Richards, Pete Townshend and Elton John.

LaVette was nominated for a 2012 Blues Music Award for best Contemporary Blues Female Artist. And a growing legion of fans and recent appearances on talk shows from Good Morning America to the Late Show with David Letterman have confirmed LaVette’s new role as one of America’s iconic treasures, adeptly crossing the genres of soul, R&B, pop, blues and rock.

Once a 1960s recording artist, LaVette has been hailed as one of the great soul interpreters of her generation.

“She has a gift that … makes her the equal of Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner,” The New York Times writes.

Admission to see LaVette is $35 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students with a current student ID. For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.