Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:06 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

CALM’s Silent Gala Ties In ‘I Will Not Be Silent’ Campaign

Businesses and individuals are urged to be not-so-silent in their support of preventing child abuse

By Jennifer Guess for CALM | April 3, 2012 | 8:07 p.m.

Now is the time to get involved, be an advocate and stand up against child abuse!

This April, in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, CALM is leading the charge through a community-wide awareness-raising effort against child abuse, and holding an “I Will Not Be Silent” silent gala. Instead of spending precious resources on a party, all donations raised by CALM’s silent gala will go directly toward funding its critical programs and services that prevent, assess and treat child abuse.

While it is a silent gala, CALM is encouraging businesses and individuals alike to be not-so-silent in their support, and donate at whatever level they can to help the organization’s vital cause in Santa Barbara County.

Silent gala supporters can ROAR for $15,000, HOWL for $10,000, BELLOW for $5,000, YELL for $1,000, SHOUT for $500 … or simply say anything and donate any amount they wish. There will also be an online auction taking place April 15-30, featuring luxurious and exciting items up for bid. Anyone can participate in the auction, and CALM has made the bidding even easier to do from the comfort of your own home.

“The silent gala is a first for CALM, and so far the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” Executive Director Cecilia Rodriguez said. “We’re asking friends, family, donors, businesses and the general public to not be silent about child abuse and consider a financial contribution in any amount this month instead of attending a big party. We’d like to shift the locals’ perception about a fundraising gala, and instead of spending exorbitant amounts of money on your dress, shoes, and an extravagant dinner at some fabulous destination, just imagine how those funds could help provide a happier, healthier life for a child suffering from abuse.”

If a financial contribution to the campaign isn’t possible, please take action by signing your name on CALM’s “I Will Not Be Silent” campaign online. Pledging to speak out and say no to child abuse is the greatest gift for which CALM could ask.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 