CALM’s Silent Gala Ties In ‘I Will Not Be Silent’ Campaign

Now is the time to get involved, be an advocate and stand up against child abuse!

This April, in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, CALM is leading the charge through a community-wide awareness-raising effort against child abuse, and holding an “I Will Not Be Silent” silent gala. Instead of spending precious resources on a party, all donations raised by CALM’s silent gala will go directly toward funding its critical programs and services that prevent, assess and treat child abuse.

While it is a silent gala, CALM is encouraging businesses and individuals alike to be not-so-silent in their support, and donate at whatever level they can to help the organization’s vital cause in Santa Barbara County.

Silent gala supporters can ROAR for $15,000, HOWL for $10,000, BELLOW for $5,000, YELL for $1,000, SHOUT for $500 … or simply say anything and donate any amount they wish. There will also be an online auction taking place April 15-30, featuring luxurious and exciting items up for bid. Anyone can participate in the auction, and CALM has made the bidding even easier to do from the comfort of your own home.

“The silent gala is a first for CALM, and so far the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” Executive Director Cecilia Rodriguez said. “We’re asking friends, family, donors, businesses and the general public to not be silent about child abuse and consider a financial contribution in any amount this month instead of attending a big party. We’d like to shift the locals’ perception about a fundraising gala, and instead of spending exorbitant amounts of money on your dress, shoes, and an extravagant dinner at some fabulous destination, just imagine how those funds could help provide a happier, healthier life for a child suffering from abuse.”

If a financial contribution to the campaign isn’t possible, please take action by signing your name on CALM’s “I Will Not Be Silent” campaign online. Pledging to speak out and say no to child abuse is the greatest gift for which CALM could ask.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.