New Marriott Hotel Taking Shape in Goleta

Courtyard by Marriott on Storke Road aims to serve university, business community

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | April 3, 2012 | 10:42 p.m.

Construction is moving along quickly on Goleta’s first Marriott hotel, set to open in August.

The $28 million Courtyard by Marriott has taken shape in the past few weeks, as framing and other construction crews have been busy at the site at 401 Storke Road, near Girsh Park and the Camino Real Marketplace.

R.D. Olson Development and Wynmark Company teamed up to build the 68,000-square-foot project. The developers originally planned to open it as an independent hotel called the Camino Real Hotel, but changed it to a Courtyard by Marriott due to the brand’s reputation, according to Robert Olson, CEO of R.D. Olson Development.

“The prospect of a new hotel being built to house visitors of students, faculty and nearby businesses is receiving a warm welcome,” he said.

Wyatt Technology Corp. CEO Phil Wyatt said Goleta needs a hotel like Marriott to accommodate business travelers and UCSB visitors.

“Many high-tech and international businesses visit Goleta for a week or a month, and there hasn’t been very good extended-stay facilities,” he said. “We need an upscale hotel like the Marriot to fill that need.”

But part of the community has expressed concern regarding growth and encouraging tourism. Therefore, the city has taken a calculated approach to adding hotel space, Kristen Miller, Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, previously told Noozhawk.

“I think we came together on the idea of adding some hotel space,” she said. “Some of the community here were ambivalent about tourism, so we took a slow, measured stand by doing research and development, and saying we could have some tourism and retail growth including new hotels.”

The 106-room Mediterranean-style hotel is estimated to bring in more than $1 million a year in property and bed taxes to the city.

It sits on a 3-acre parcel southwest of the Goleta Technology Park and a mile from the Santa Barbara Airport. Guest rooms will have WiFi access, flat-screen televisions, microwave ovens and efficient workspace. The hotel will include 1,300 square feet of meeting space and a fitness room, large outdoor pool, putting green and spa.

Goleta can become one of the most viable business communities in the Central Coast, Network Hardware Resale CEO Mike Sheldon previously told Noozhawk.

“Goleta could be where business is done in the Tri-County area,” he said. “Santa Barbara isn’t challenging for that title, and I would love to see them encourage more commercial development along Hollister Avenue and Old Town.”

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

