Local News

Three Arrested After Chase, Crash in Downtown SB

Police capture suspects after they allegedly flee accident scene at Gutierrez and Chapala streets

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | April 3, 2012 | 3:52 p.m.

Officers arrested three young men after a car chase ended in a crash and a foot pursuit in the downtown area, the Santa Barbara Police Department reported Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of East Mason Street at around 9:50 p.m. Monday to what a witness said appeared to be a gang fight, with a silver sedan fleeing the scene.

When officers arrived, they didn’t see anyone involved in the fight, but soon saw a silver Suzuki sedan speeding westbound on Mason Street, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Officers suspected the people in the car were involved and tried to pull the car over, but the sedan sped off to Milpas Street, then turned onto Gutierrez Street, running red lights and stop signs as it went, Harwood said.

Police slowed down as they approached downtown Santa Barbara and lost sight of the car, but the driver crashed into a light pole on the corner of Gutierrez and Chapala streets and everyone inside the car fled on foot.

Three men — all 18 years old and still unidentified by authorities — were caught and arrested, but police won’t disclose whether there were more people in the car.

“One surrendered after being chased, one was tackled and taken into custody, the other was Tasered and taken into custody,” Harwood said.

One suffered a facial injury from the traffic collision, and two of the three have been booked at the County Jail.

They initially were charged with resisting or delaying an officer, but the continuing investigation will probably result in more charges, Harwood said.

The suspects are not cooperating with the investigation, and police aren’t yet sure how many people were involved in the fight or whether it was gang-related, Harwood said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

