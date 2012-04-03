Goleta Community Groups Awarded City Project Grants

The City of Goleta gave out $12,000 in community project grants Tuesday to groups serving the area’s residents.
Eleven of 31 applications were unanimously approved for funding by a committee, then the entire City Council.
Recipients included City at Peace, Food from the Heart, Friends of the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Friendship Adult Day Care Center, Goleta Valley Historical Society, Goleta Valley Community Center, Goleta Valley Senior Center, Partners in Education, Pathpoint, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center.
