Goleta Police to Conduct Crosswalk Enforcement on Wednesday

As part of its continuing effort to improve traffic safety in Goleta, the Goleta Traffic Unit will conduct crosswalk enforcement operations on Wednesday at several locations within the city.

Police hope that by conducting and publicizing these operations on a regular basis, motorists will be more attentive and look for pedestrians.

“This enforcement effort is consistent with the high emphasis on traffic and pedestrian safety in the City of Goleta,” said Vyto Adomaitis, public safety director for the City of Goleta.

Deputies will focus on two specific vehicle code infractions. The first requires drivers to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within any marked crosswalk or within any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection. Unmarked crosswalks are the prolongations of curb lines at all intersections. The fine for this violation can be up to $175.

The second law prohibits vehicles from passing a vehicle that has stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross the street. This offense is especially dangerous because pedestrians are too often lulled into a false sense of security when one vehicle stops for them. The fine for this violation is about $400. The court, however, may modify the actual fine imposed depending on the specific circumstances of the case and the violator’s history.

The City of Goleta contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for police services.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.