Local News

Goleta Receives $910,000 Grant for Old Town Park

City among 64 recipients selected from a statewide pool of more than 400 applicants

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | April 3, 2012 | 6:10 p.m.

The City of Goleta announced Tuesday that it has been awarded $910,000 from the state to construct a new park in Old Town Goleta.

The city was one of 64 recipients selected from a pool of more than 400 applicants requesting $1.3 billion from the California State Parks’ Office of Grants and Local Services.

“Creating a community park in Old Town has been a priority of the city for many, many years. With this grant, it helps get us much closer to that goal,” Mayor Ed Easton said in a news release. “It’s a testament to the city and the park project that the state not only chose our project, but that our full request was granted.”

The city purchased the four-acre parcel near Hollister and Kellogg avenues last summer and is seeking public input on the design process.

Residents are invited to a site tour beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at the park, followed by a workshop at 10 a.m. at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

“Given the recent dissolution of redevelopment agencies by the state, funds that could have supported this project are no longer available, making alternative sources of funding more important than ever,” City Manager Daniel Singer said in the news release. “The city is grateful to be the recipient of such a substantial grant which will go a long way toward making this important project a reality for the people in Old Town Goleta.”

For more information or to provide input about the park, contact Claudia Dato at 805.961.7544

