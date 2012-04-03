Helicopters Give Lift to Removal of HVAC Units at Dos Pueblos
New equipment will be installed at the high school in June or July
By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | April 3, 2012 | 3:13 p.m.
During spring break, the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s facilities and operations department moved forward with the removal of aged HVAC (heating, ventilation and cooling) units at Dos Pueblos High School.
The district’s project manager, Carl Mayrose, the removal was successful and the helicopters will be back in June or July to lift the new units onto the roofs.
This work is made possible because of facilities bond Measure Q2010 funds.
— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.
