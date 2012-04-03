Marisa Pasquini Joins Alpha Resource Center as Associate Development Director

Pasquini brings experience in volunteerism, development and marketing in the corporate and nonprofit sectors

Marisa Pasquini has joined the Development Department at the Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara as its associate development director.

Pasquini brings experience in development and marketing in the corporate and nonprofit sectors, and has extensive volunteer experience.

She is a graduate of Leadership Santa Barbara County and the Development Officers Certification Program. She serves on the Board of Directors at UNICO National-Santa Barbara, an Italian-American service club, and the charitable foundation associated with the local chapter.

She is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and is working toward her CFRE (Certified Fund Raising Executive) and CGPA (Charitable Gift Planning Associate) certifications.

She is the mother of two daughters who attend La Colina Junior High and San Marcos High schools.