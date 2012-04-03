Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:07 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

PAL Knitting Club Donates Handmade Blankets for Santa Barbara Patrol Cars

Officers will keep the blankets on hand to help comfort children during domestic violence, abuse or similar calls

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 3, 2012 | 1:42 a.m.

Every Monday, a group of 10 teenagers gathers at the Twelve35 Teen Center for the Santa Barbara Police Activities League knitting club.

The club started with four members last fall, as an effort to get girls more involved, and now has enough knitting power to make and donate 29 blankets to the Police Department, according to Executive Director Laurie Parker.

On Monday, club members handed over their well-crafted — and very soft — blankets to Police Chief Cam Sanchez, who will see that they’re distributed to each of the city’s patrol cars.

Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez thanks PAL knitting club member Celena Camarillo for a knitted blanket that will be placed in a patrol car. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Officers will hand out packages with the blankets and PAL teddy bears to children they encounter when responding to domestic violence, abuse or similar calls.

Volunteers from the Breast Cancer Resource Center and Project Linus taught the club members to knit, and they learned fast.

The teens already have knitted hats for cancer patients and plan to knit hats and scarves for the Cottage Children’s Hospital in the winter, Parker said. They could use yarn donations — in colors that are good for boys and girls — and volunteers anytime.

